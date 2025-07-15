Gurugram, July 15: Tesla opened its first showroom at Mumbai's Badra Kurla Complex (BKC) today. Elon Musk's EV company also launched the highly anticipated Tesla Model Y with a 500 km range and a starting price of INR 58.89 lakh. However, the Tesla Car price in India is different in different cities. The electric vehicle is available in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram for registration. However, it will soon be released in various states in India.

Tesla Model Y RWD (Rear-Wheel Drive) price in India starts at INR 59,89,000. The on-road price of this model will be INR 61,07,190. The Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD price in India is INR 67,89,000. The on-road price of this model will be INR 69,15,190 after adding fees, taxes and other charges. These charges include GST INR 2,92,818 for RWD and INR 3,30,913 for Long Range RWD. The TCS 1% is INR 59,890 and INR 67,890, respectively. The administration and service fees, estimated road tax and charges, and FASTag for both models are INR 50,000, INR 7,500, and INR 800, respectively. Tesla Mumbai Showroom Opens: Elon Musk’s EV Company Finally Opens Its 1st Showroom in India at BKC Aka Bandra Kurla Complex (Watch Videos).

Tesla Car Price in India (Tesla Model Y in Delhi)

We have seen the Mumbai (Maharashtra) price. However, the Tesla Model Y price in Delhi will change slightly. The RWD model will start at the same starting prices, but with the extra costs added, they will be different. The Tesla Model Y RWD will cost INR 61,06,690, lower than the Mumbai price. The Long Range RWD will be priced at INR 69,14,690. The GST, TCS 1% administration and service fee, estimated road tax and charges, and FASTag will remain the same.

Tesla Car Price in India (Tesla Model Y in Gurugram)

The Tesla Model Y price in Gurugram will be the highest. The RWD model will start at INR 66,76,831, which is much higher than Mumbai and Delhi. The Long-Range RWD will cost INR 75,61,021 lakh (on-road price). The starting Tesla car price in India in Gurugram will remain the same. The price hike will be due to the 'Estimated Road and Tax Charges', which is INR 5,89,046 for RWD and INR 6,65,236 for Long-Range RWD, as per the website.

Tesla Model Y Specifications and Features

Tesla Model Y will be available in multiple variants based on the chosen model, including Stealth Grey, Diamond Black, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Glacier Blue, Quicksilver and Ultra Red. It will have 19-inch Cross Flow Wheels and be offered in all-black or white interior options. It will come with FSD (Full-Self Driving) capability. The RWD model will offer a 500 km range and 201 kmph top speed, achieving 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. On the other hand, Long Range RWD will offer 622 km range (WLTP), go from 0 to 100 kmph within 5.6 seconds and have the same top speed. Both will support Supercharge in 15 minutes, offering 238 km and 267 km respectively. Tesla Mumbai Showroom Opening: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Wants Elon Musk’s EV Company To Start R&D and Manufacturing in India.

Tesla Model Y, both models will come with first row seating with power recline, heated and ventilated, and second row seating with power two-way folding and heating. Both have nine speakers, a 15.4-inch front-row touchscreen, an 8-inch second-row touchscreen, second-gen suspension noise reduction hardware, eight exterior cameras, and many other features related to comfort, active safety, entertainment, app remote control, auto charge planning and dashcam & sentry mode.

