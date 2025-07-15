Tesla has finally opened its first showroom in India at Bandra Kurla Complex, aka BKC, in Mumbai. The videos of the Tesla Mumbai showroom opening show that Elon Musk's EV firm opened a multi-storey building with Tesla written in English and Hindi. People flocked outside to see the showroom in Mumbai. As per the image shared online, the Tesla Mumbai showroom has its EV model in covers behind glass doors, which is being unveiled today. The Tesla Model Y is expected to break cover; however, the official website has already listed the price before the unveiling. Tesla Model Y price RWD in India will start at INR 61.07 and the Long Range RWD at INR 69.07 lakh. Tesla Model Y Price in India Confirmed as Mumbai Showroom Opens; Check Expected Pre-Bookings, Deliveries and Other Model Launch Timeline.

Tesla First Showroom Opened in Mumbai

Tesla's first store opened in India's Mumbai, People are getting crazy for #TeslaModelY, Love for @elonmusk and @Tesla is in the air in India. pic.twitter.com/7GQOuYmLOt — Tulsi For President🌺 (@TulsiPotus) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)