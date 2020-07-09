Toyota Motors, the Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer launched the new Corolla Cross SUV in Thailand. The newly launched SUV will be entering other markets soon. The stylish looking SUV comes in four variants - Hybrid Premium, Hybrid Premium Smart, Hybrid Premium Safety & 1.8 sport gas engine. The Hybrid Premium is priced at THB 1,019,000 (approximately Rs 24 Lakh) whereas the Hybrid Premium Smart & Hybrid Premium Safety get a price tag of THB 1,089,000 (approximately Rs 26 Lakh) & THB 989,000 (approximately Rs 23 Lakh). Toyota India Reports Annual Sales Decline at 11.9% in February.

The exterior of the new Corolla SUV is thrived to convey a hefty sportiness and nimbleness whereas the interior stands for comfort, spacious room, a decent cabin & an adjustable luggage capacity.

Toyota Corolla Cross (Photo Credits: Toyota)

The newly launched Corolla Cross SUV is launched with a 1.8-inch hybrid engine, in a combination of Super CVT-i transmission that makes 138 bhp & 177 Nm of peak torque & consumes fuel of 23.3 km/litre. On the flip side, the gasoline engine absorbs an average fuel consumption of 15.4 km/litre.

Happening now in Thailand: #Toyota launches the all-new #Corolla Cross, a compact #SUV and new addition to the world-renowned Corolla series. Learn more about it here: https://t.co/3hYvVSwum2 pic.twitter.com/66k0bJ4rL2 — Toyota Motor Corp. (@ToyotaMotorCorp) July 9, 2020

Toyota Corolla also gets 7 airbags & other safety facilities such as pre-collision safety system, lane departure alert with steering assistance, automatic headlamps, blind-spot monitor etc. Toyota's next SUV in India & is expected to be called as Urban Cruiser. Toyota Corolla Cross will lock horns with the likes of Jeep Compass & Skoda Karoq.

