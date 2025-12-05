Mumbai, December 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on December 4, travelled in a white Toyota Fortuner from Delhi’s Palam Airport to the PM's residence during Putin's India visit. The SUV, a Fortuner Sigma 4 with a Mumbai registration, is part of the VIP security pool and is commonly used by Indian security agencies for high-profile movements. Notably, Putin’s official Aurus Senat limousine travelled in the convoy, but he chose to ride with PM Modi in the Fortuner, marking a departure from standard protocol for both leaders.

Why did PM Modi and Putin travel in a Toyota Fortuner? The Fortuner is a product of a Japanese automaker (Toyota). Even though many countries, especially in the West, usually employ cars from European or American luxury manufacturers for their state or VIP transport, the choice of a Toyota may have symbolic value: a subtle message that India (and by extension, via this visit, India–Russia partnership) does not automatically default to US/European prestige. PM Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin Bonhomie on Full Display As They Travel in Same Car After SCO Summit Proceedings (See Pic).

PM Modi and Putin Travel in Same Car

Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people.@KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/L7IORzRfV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2025

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travel in the same car, as they depart from the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi President Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra… pic.twitter.com/7Qz2cHOtnx — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2025

In a diplomatic context, opting for a non-Western, widely recognised yet modest luxury-SUV over a flashy limousine could signal a desire for pragmatic optics rather than ostentation. It possibly reflects a broader statement of independence from Western standards of "prestige diplomacy".

What Luxury Cars Do World Leaders Use?

World leaders generally travel in customised, armoured luxury cars that prioritise security and symbolism along with comfort. The President of the United States uses a purpose-built Cadillac limousine nicknamed “The Beast”, designed as a rolling armoured bunker. Russia’s Vladimir Putin typically uses the Aurus Senat, a Russian-made armoured limousine that serves as the centrepiece of his motorcade. Who Was Terrence Arvelle Jackson? Was He on Secret Mission To Assassinate PM Narendra Modi? Conspiracy Theory Linked to Mysterious Death of ‘US Officer’ in Dhaka Goes Viral.

The UK monarch rides in a bespoke Bentley State Limousine for official ceremonies, while many European and Asian leaders use armoured versions of high-end sedans or SUVs such as the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Lexus or Toyota Land Cruiser-based vehicles. These cars are usually equipped with bullet-resistant armour, reinforced structures, run-flat tyres and advanced communications systems to protect the leader and allow command-and-control during crises.

