Toyota India Reports Annual Sales Decline at 11.9% in February

Toyota (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Bengaluru, March 2: Toyota India on Monday reported that its domestic sales declined 11.9 percent annually in February to 10,352 units from 11,760 in the same month a year ago.

"Export of Etios, however, increased 36 per cent annually to 1,004 units from 737 units a year ago, said the company in a statement here. Toyota Investing $400 Million in Electric Flying Car Company for 'Fast, Quiet and Affordable Air Transportation Services'.

In total, including exports and domestic sales, Toyota sold 11,356 vehicles in February, declining by 9.1 per cent from 12,497 units a year ago. Toyota India is joint venture of the Japan-based Toyota Motor Corporation with Kirloskar Group.

Meanwhile, the company said it smoothly transitioned to Bharat Stage VI (BS VI) manufacturing facility, as the new emissions regime will kick in from April 1, 2020.

"We have smoothly transitioned to BS VI manufacturing facility and started delivering BS VI vehicles to our customers before the stipulated deadline of April 2020," said Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) sales and service senior vice president Naveen Soni in a statement.

Soni added the company has dispatched 31,853 units of BS VI vehicles till date. Currently, the company has pending orders equivalent to a month for its BS VI vehicles, he said.