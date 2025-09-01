Delhi, September 1: Nearly 30 vehicle owners in Ghaziabad have filed police complaints after their cars broke down shortly after refuelling at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Morta between August 26 and 29. Irate customers, many of whom own high-end vehicles, have accused the Bajaj HP filling station near pillar number 609 of selling adulterated diesel that caused severe engine damage.

On August 30, the vehicle owners gathered at the fuel station demanding answers. The angry car owners alleged that poor-quality diesel has led to repair bills as high as INR 3.5 lakh per vehicle, the Times of India reported. The vehicles involved include models like the Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio, Toyota Innova, and Fortuner.

Poor-Quality Diesel Allegedly Damages Dozens of Vehicles in Ghaziabad

Sachin Tyagi, an owner of a Kia Sonet, said the issue started immediately after refuelling. “The car wouldn’t go beyond 40 kmph. The next day, it didn’t start at all. The service centre said impurities in the diesel had clogged the fuel system. Repairs will cost INR 3.5 lakh,” he told TOI.

Mohit Tyagi shared a similar ordeal. “My Kia Seltos broke down on the way to Haldwani after refuelling from the Morta pump. It now needs to be towed back,” he said.

As per the media outlet, the mechanics at authorised service centres have backed the claims, confirming that the vehicles suffered damage due to contaminated fuel. A technician at a Mahindra service centre said, “Fuel filters were completely clogged, and injectors were damaged. Depending on the car model, repairs can cost anywhere from INR 1 lakh to INR 3.5 lakh.”

Abhishek, the manager of the Bajaj HP station, admitted that complaints have been received but declined to accept blame. “We have sent the diesel samples for lab testing. Until the results come back, I can’t comment further,” he told the media outlet.

