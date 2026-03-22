Mumbai, March 22: Triumph Motorcycles, in partnership with Bajaj Auto, is set to launch a new range of triumph 350cc bikes in India on April 6, 2026. This strategic move involves downsizing the current 400cc engine platform to navigate proposed changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure for premium motorcycles. By introducing a sub-350cc engine, the British marque aims to significantly lower the retail price of its entry-level premium segment, making it more accessible to a broader range of Indian consumers.

The shift in displacement is primarily driven by the anticipated "GST 2.0" norms, which could see motorcycles with engines exceeding 350cc attracting a 40% tax rate. In contrast, models falling below this threshold may benefit from a much lower 18% rate. While competitors like Royal Enfield already possess a robust 350cc portfolio, the new triumph 350cc bikes will allow the Bajaj-Triumph alliance to remain price-competitive against segment leaders like the Classic 350 and Bullet 350. Triumph 350 India Launch on April 6.

Upcoming Triumph 350cc Bikes Technical Specifications and Performance Expectations

The upcoming triumph 350cc bikes are expected to utilise a modified version of the liquid-cooled engine currently found in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. Early reports suggest the downsized unit will produce approximately 35 bhp and 33 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Despite the reduction in capacity, the core architecture and high-quality cycle parts that define the modern Triumph 400 series are expected to remain largely intact to preserve the brand's premium identity.

Industry insiders indicate that Triumph may use this launch to introduce updated technological features. Potential additions include a full-colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity, multiple riding modes, and a bi-directional quickshifter. These enhancements would position the triumph 350cc bikes as more technologically advanced alternatives to the traditionally styled motorcycles that currently dominate the middleweight category.

Triumph 350cc Bikes Price Range

The most significant benefit of the engine downsizing is the projected price reduction. Analysts estimate that the triumph 350cc bikes could be priced approximately INR 30,000 lower than the existing 400cc models. This price correction, combined with a lower tax burden, could bring the starting price for a Triumph motorcycle closer to the INR 200,000 mark (ex-showroom), directly challenging the pricing stronghold of the domestic competition. 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Rumoured in April; Know What to Expect.

The introduction of the 350cc range raises questions regarding the future of the existing 399cc models in India. It remains unclear if Triumph will sell both capacities simultaneously or if the 350cc variants will eventually replace the larger models to suit the local tax climate. To ensure the success of this new range, Bajaj and Triumph are also reportedly working on expanding their service network and improving spare parts availability across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).