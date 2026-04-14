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Royal Enfield is preparing to significantly broaden its product range in India with the upcoming launch of five new motorcycles. The expansion strategy includes a mix of electric mobility, the introduction of a high-capacity 750cc engine platform, and the evolution of its classic 650cc twin-cylinder lineup.

The Chennai-based manufacturer aims to cater to diverse segments ranging from urban commuters looking for electric alternatives to long-distance touring enthusiasts. These launches represent a strategic push to maintain market dominance while exploring higher-performance categories and sustainable technology.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 to Join Twin-Cylinder Range

The iconic Bullet brand is set to receive a performance upgrade with the integration of the 648cc parallel-twin engine currently used in the Interceptor and Classic 650. This model aims to provide a more powerful version of the traditional roadster while retaining the signature design language of the Bullet 350, including the teardrop fuel tank and classic badging.

Expected to produce approximately 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque, the Bullet 650 will feature the traditional golden pinstripes and color options such as Battleship Blue and Cannon Black. The motorcycle is anticipated to launch in the second half of 2026 with a starting price of approximately INR 350,000.

Development of Flagship Himalayan 750 Adventure Tourer

Moving into a higher displacement bracket, the company is developing the Himalayan 750 as its flagship adventure motorcycle. Built on a brand-new chassis and swingarm, this model will be powered by a 750cc parallel-twin engine derived from the existing 650cc unit, delivering an estimated 55 bhp and 65 Nm of torque.

The Himalayan 750 is expected to be taller and more rugged than its predecessors, featuring two distinct versions: one with alloy wheels for road use and a hardcore variant with spoke wheels for off-roading. It is slated for a late 2026 debut with pricing estimated between INR 400,000 and INR 450,000.

New Interceptor 750 and Continental GT-R 750 Performance Variants

The new 750cc platform will also extend to the Interceptor and Continental GT lines. The Interceptor 750 will maintain its minimalist roadster styling but will include modern hardware upgrades such as dual front disc brakes and an improved suspension setup. It is expected to launch toward the end of 2026 with a price range of INR 380,000 to INR 430,000.

Meanwhile, the Continental GT-R 750 will debut as a performance-focused cafe racer featuring a front fairing and neo-retro styling. This model will share the 55 bhp engine with the Himalayan 750 but will be tuned for top-end speed. The GT-R 750 is also expected in late 2026, priced between INR 400,000 and INR 450,000.

Flying Flea S6 Scrambler Marks Electric Expansion

Under its new electric sub-brand, Flying Flea, Royal Enfield will introduce the S6 Scrambler. Utilizing the 'L platform,' this electric motorcycle is designed for urban use and light off-road trails. It features a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup, high ground clearance, and long-travel suspension.

The S6 Scrambler will include advanced electronics such as lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, and a dedicated off-road ride mode. While sharing powertrain components with the C6 model, it is expected to arrive in late 2026. The projected price for the electric scrambler is between INR 300,000 and INR 400,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).