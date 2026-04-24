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Auto AUTO Royal Enfield Scram 450 India Launch Tipped for 2027; Expected Price, Features and Specifications Royal Enfield will launch the Scram 450 in early 2027, utilizing the 452cc Sherpa platform. Expected to produce 40 hp, the motorcycle features a 19-inch front wheel, USD forks, and a circular TFT display. Positioned between the Guerrilla and Himalayan, it will compete directly with the Triumph Scrambler 400 range.

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Royal Enfield is preparing to expand its liquid-cooled motorcycle portfolio with the introduction of the Scram 450. Internally codenamed K2K, the upcoming model will be the third motorcycle built on the company’s 452cc "Sherpa" platform, joining the Himalayan 450 and the Guerrilla 450. The Scram 450 is expected to arrive in Indian showrooms in the first quarter of 2027, serving as a dual-purpose bridge between the brand's dedicated adventure bike and its street-focused roadster.

The development of the Scram 450 follows Royal Enfield’s strategy of maximizing its new liquid-cooled engine architecture across diverse segments. By positioning the Scram between the Guerrilla and the Himalayan, the manufacturer aims to capture riders looking for an upright, versatile machine capable of handling both urban commutes and light trails. This approach mirrors the previous generation’s lineup, where the Scram 411 offered a more accessible alternative to the original air-cooled Himalayan. BMW F 450 GS Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Royal Enfield Scram 450 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Scram 450 will be powered by the 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, expected to deliver approximately 40 hp and 40 Nm of peak torque. While the engine is shared with its siblings, Royal Enfield is likely to provide a distinct tune and revised final drive ratios to align with its scrambler identity. Visually, the motorcycle will feature a tall beak similar to the Himalayan, a conventional front mudguard, and a unique scooped single-piece seat. A new upswept circular exhaust muffler will further distinguish it from the rest of the 452cc range.

On the hardware front, the Scram 450 is anticipated to use a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel setup. The chassis will include an upside-down (USD) front fork and a rear monoshock. While exact suspension specifications have not been finalized, the travel is expected to be slightly shorter than the Himalayan's 200 mm, focusing on a balance of agility and off-road capability. The feature set will likely include the brand’s round TFT display with Google Maps integration, switchable dual-channel ABS, and multiple riding modes. 2026 Yezdi Scrambler India Launch on April 23, 2026; Know What To Expect.

Royal Enfield Scram 450 Price in India (Expected)

Although official pricing has not been confirmed, the Royal Enfield Scram 450 is expected to be positioned between the Guerrilla 450 and the Himalayan 450. This would place the estimated price range between INR 2.75 lakh and INR 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, its primary market rival will be the Triumph Scrambler 400 range. The Scram 450 will also feature a slip-and-assist clutch and numbered side panels, drawing design inspiration from classic tracker-style motorcycles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Autocar Professional), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).