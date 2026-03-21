Mumbai, March 21: Triumph Motorcycles has officially pulled the wraps off the 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 for international markets, introducing a series of hardware and feature enhancements. While the middleweight supersport retains its core mechanical foundation, the latest iteration focuses on improving handling precision and rider engagement through upgraded cycle parts and expanded standard equipment.

The updated model follows the recent refresh of its siblings, the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, as part of the brand's '2026 Unleashed' campaign. The 2026 Daytona 660 is scheduled to reach global showrooms by April 2026, with an Indian debut expected to follow shortly after to replace the current version. 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Rumoured in April; Know What to Expect.

2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The most significant mechanical change for the 2026 model year is the introduction of a new front suspension setup. The motorcycle now features 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) upside-down forks that offer adjustability for both compression and rebound damping. This replaces the non-adjustable units found on the outgoing model, allowing riders to fine-tune the front-end feedback for varied riding conditions.

Complementing the suspension update is a change in rubber. Triumph has replaced the previous Michelin Power 6 tyres with Metzeler Sportec M9RR Supersport tyres as standard equipment. These are expected to offer improved grip levels and better stability during spirited cornering. At the rear, the bike continues to utilise a Showa monoshock with preload adjustability.

In terms of technology, the 2026 Daytona 660 now includes the Triumph Shift Assist (bi-directional quickshifter) as standard. Previously offered as an optional accessory, this system enables seamless, clutchless up and down gear shifts. The motorcycle also receives minor aesthetic refinements, including a new clear-anodised aluminium brake pedal.

The visual appeal has been further refreshed with three new colour schemes: Sapphire Black, Aluminium Silver with Sapphire Black, and Cosmic Yellow with Sapphire Black. All three options feature Diablo Red accents and updated graphics, giving the bike a sharper and more premium appearance compared to the current palette.

Despite the chassis and equipment updates, the powertrain remains unchanged. The Daytona 660 continues to be driven by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline three-cylinder engine that delivers 95PS at 11,250rpm and 69Nm of peak torque at 8,250rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and maintains its characteristic triple-cylinder soundtrack. Ducati Desmo450 MX Price, Specifications and Features.

2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Price in India and UK

Electronic rider aids carried over include three riding modes, Sport, Road, and Rain. which adjust throttle response and traction control settings. The bike also retains its twin 310mm front discs with four-piston radial calipers and a multi-functional TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. In the UK, the model is priced at GBP 8,995, approximately INR 912,000, representing a modest increase over the previous version.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).