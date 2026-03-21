Mumbai, March 21: Triumph Motorcycles India, in partnership with Bajaj Auto, has confirmed the official launch of its highly anticipated 350cc motorcycle range on April 6. This strategic move follows recent changes in India's taxation structure and aims to position the British brand more competitively against segment leaders like Royal Enfield. The new lineup will include downsized versions of the popular Speed and Scrambler models, designed specifically to navigate a lower tax bracket while maintaining the brand's premium roadster DNA.

Triumph's Strategic Shift to the Sub-350cc Segment

The primary driver behind this launch is a shift in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework. Under current regulations, motorcycles with engine capacities exceeding 350cc are subject to a 40 per cent tax slab, whereas those at or below 350cc attract a significantly lower 18 per cent rate. 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Rumoured in April; Know What to Expect.

By reducing the displacement of its existing 400cc platform, Triumph can pass these tax savings directly to consumers. Industry analysts expect the new 350cc models to be priced approximately INR 15,000 to INR 25,000 lower than their 400cc counterparts, making them much more accessible to first-time premium bike buyers.

Technical Specifications and Performance of Triumph's 350cc Bikes

The new range will be powered by a 349cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Rather than developing an entirely new motor, engineers have modified the existing 398cc "TR-Series" engine, likely by reducing the bore while keeping the stroke unchanged.

Estimated Power: 32–35 bhp (a slight dip from the 40 bhp found in the 400cc models).

32–35 bhp (a slight dip from the 40 bhp found in the 400cc models). Estimated Torque: 32–33 Nm.

32–33 Nm. Transmission: A 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

While peak power will see a marginal decrease, the engine is expected to be retuned to deliver stronger low-end and mid-range torque, optimising it for Indian city traffic and highway cruising.

Design and Features of Triumph 350cc Bikes

The 350cc lineup, which is expected to include the Speed 350, Scrambler 350 X, and a more affordable Speed T4 350, will largely retain the neo-retro styling of the current 400cc series.

Key standard features are expected to include:

All-LED lighting (round headlamp, tail lamp, and indicators).

Dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control.

Digital or semi-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

17-inch alloy wheels for the Speed variant and larger wheels for the Scrambler.

The timing of this launch is critical, as Triumph recently surpassed the 1 lakh sales milestone in India since its partnership with Bajaj began in 2023. These new models will be manufactured at Bajaj’s Chakan plant in Pune, which currently serves as a global production hub for the small-capacity Triumph range. Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD Price in India, Specifications and Features.

While the 350cc bikes are being introduced for the domestic market, the existing 400cc models will continue to be produced for export markets where the 350cc tax threshold does not apply. Official bookings are expected to open immediately following the April 6 announcement, with deliveries likely to commence by late April or early May.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).