New Delhi, March 4: In February 2025, many new vehicles, including cars and bikes, were launched in India with new specifications, designs, and features. This month, new models are expected to launch in India. Last month, BYD, Audi, Kia, and other automobile companies launched their cars and Jawa Aprilia and Ola Electric showed their new bikes. It was also the month that confirmed Tesla' entry in India as Elon Musk met with PM Narendra Modi and started hiring in India preparing for its early entry. Tesla will also launch its first EV in India soon.

In February, BYD Sealion 7, Kia Syros Audi RS Q8 facelift, Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon, Kia Seltos 2025, Tata Safari, and Harrier Stealth Editions were launched in India. In the bike category, the Ola Electric Roadster X, Aprilia Tuono 457, Jawa 350 Legacy Edition, Revolt RV BlazeX, Honda Hornet 2.0, and Triumph Speed were introduced in the Indian two-wheeler segment. Ducati Panigale V4 India Launch Confirmed on March 5; Check Specifications, Features and Likely Price of Upcoming Superbike.

Upcoming Car Launches in March 2025

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric SUV is expected to launch in mid-March 2025. It has a muscular design and two battery options—49kWh and 61kWh—offering a range of around 500 km on a single charge. Bookings for the e-Vitara have already started at some Maruti Suzuki dealerships. The price will start from INR 20 lakh onwards.

The Tata Harrier EV's launch is expected on March 31, 2025. It will have the same design as the ICE variant but a slightly different persona. Tata Motors has yet to reveal more details about this model.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram is also expected to launch on March 17, 2025. It will have a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that generates 585 hp power and 800 Nm of torque, mated to a nine-speed transmission. The car is expected to cost over INR 3 to 3.50 crore.

MG Cyberster is also expected to launch in the second half of March 2025. It will be a fully electric convertible car with seats for only two people. The 77kWh battery pack is expected to produce 510 PS power and 725 Nm of torque. The MG electric car may cost INR 50 lakh.

The Kia EV6 2025 model is expected to launch in mid-March 2025 at INR 63 lakh. The car may include an 84kWh battery pack and offer up to 650 km range on a single charge.

Upcoming Bike Launches in March 2025

Ducati Panigale V4 is set to launch in India tomorrow, March 5, 2025. It will come with a 1,103cc V4 engine that can generate 214 bhp maximum power and 120.9 Nm of torque. It is expected to be priced at INR 27 lakh and above.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 is a much-awaited motorcycle to arrive in India. The RE Classic 650, with a 648cc engine, could generate 46.39 bhp power and 52.3 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated with a six-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch. The bike may cost INR 3 to INR 3.50 lakh.

KTM 390 Enduro R, an Austrian dual-sport motorcycle, may be launched in India in March 2025. Its price is expected to be around INR 3.30 lakh.

The next-generation Bajaj Check electric scooter is also expected to be announced in India this year. The Bajaj Check 3503 may launch in March 2025, and the 3501 and 3502 will launch in December 2024. Kia EV4, Kia PV5 and Kia Concept EV2 Models Unveiled Today With Advanced EV Technology and Design Innovation, Launching in 2025.

In addition to these cars and bikes, automobile and two-wheeler companies may launch new models in India or unveil them for later launch.

