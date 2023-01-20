The features of home loans have undergone several modifications since their introduction. As creditors are constantly experimenting with them, it becomes mandatory to review your housing credit at a fixed interval so that you do not miss out on essential updates.

You should continuously monitor home loan interest rates, features of this credit offered by other lenders, and the latest modifications in RBI guidelines related to it. This will prove to be beneficial in the long run. Keep reading to know some vital reasons for analysing your housing loan at fixed intervals.

10 Crucial Reasons to Review Home Loans Periodically

Below are some crucial reasons that you can consider for reviewing your housing loan periodically:

Fluctuations in Credit Market

The loan market keeps on fluctuating due to the implementation of new rules by RBI. Additionally, if you have opted for a floating interest type of credit, it becomes important to monitor it regularly for the estimation of payable interest. Furthermore, you can also keep a track of the changes in interest rates of housing loans to opt for balance transfer facilities as well.

Changes in Monetary Requirements

You might encounter sudden additional expenses that can prove to be a burden on your finances. So, to cope with this, you will have to request your lender for additional funds. Hence, you might have to review your home loan during those times. Under such scenarios, you can add more to your existing debt or go for a separate credit to meet the monetary requirements.

Changes in Financial Condition

Your financial conditions keep on changing. So, it can happen that you suddenly receive substantial money to repay your credit all at once. However, there can also be situations where you are dealing with a financial crunch and hence are unable to pay your EMIs on time. Accordingly, you should sit with your creditor and calculate your EMIs using online calculators like LICHFL home loan calculator to discuss the possibilities of increasing or decreasing the interest rates.

Timely Going for a Balance Transfer

On reviewing the outstanding loan amount, you can decide if it is the right time to opt for a balance transfer. This is so because opting for a home loan at early periods of life can maximise your profit when compared to the same at a later stage of the tenure. Hence, if there is still sufficient duration left, you can go for a balance transfer for lower interest rates.

Opting for a Top-Up Loan Facility

There can be times when you might require more finances for the construction or purchase of your dwelling. Hence, on reviewing, if you find out that there is opportunity for a credit top-up, you can opt for it to receive increased benefits. This will save you from the complexities of a separate credit application process. Also, you will not have to pay extra charges for these additional funds.

Making a Decision Regarding Foreclosure

If you suddenly receive a sumptuous amount of money, as a bonus or inheritance, there are chances that you can readily foreclose your credit. This way you can save sufficient money on interest. In addition to this, you can close your credit faster to avoid the burden of paying monthly instalments. Furthermore, there are several financial institutions that do not charge extra for foreclosing your credit.

Checking the Latest Home Loan Feature

With every passing day, the home loans offered by various financial institutions keep on evolving. This is so because the creditors keep on adding several features to cater to the personalised needs of the loan seekers. This maximises benefits for the customers. So, to keep yourself updated and check the advantages of these modifications, it is essential to analyse your housing loan periodically.

Negotiating the Current Interest Rate

If the current EMIs are posing a burden on your finances, you should try to negotiate it with your lender. There are several ways of negotiating with your lender on the interest rate. This can include making a joint home loan application, asking for a guarantor, showing additional income proof and so on. This will aid you in timely credit repayment and prevent a negative impact on your credit score.

Consolidating Your Outstanding Debts

Debt consolidation is another popular feature that individuals opt for such that they can club all of their outstanding debts under a single credit. Hence, it becomes crucial to keep evaluating your housing loan periodically. This would help be beneficial as you can pay only a single EMI instead of multiple ones. Hence, the chance of missing out on EMIs reduces considerably.

These are some crucial reasons why you should keep reviewing your home loan interest rates and other related credit aspects at frequent intervals. It can provide new opportunities from which you can benefit substantially. Furthermore, you will be able to explore several options to make the most out of the available opportunities and maximise your gains.