Bank Holiday Today, May 30, 2026? Check if Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday

Customers planning a visit to their bank branch on Saturday, May 30, 2026, can breathe easy. Banks across India will remain open and operational today as May 30 falls on the fifth Saturday of the month, which is not designated as a bank holiday under the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule.

In India, banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while the first, third and fifth Saturdays function as regular working days. Since May 2026 has five Saturdays, branches will remain open on May 30 and provide normal banking services during standard business hours.

This means customers can visit their nearest bank branch for services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearances, account-related requests, loan enquiries and other over-the-counter transactions. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar May 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Bank Holiday Schedule This Weekend

Saturday, May 30, 2026: Banks are open and functioning as usual.

Banks are open and functioning as usual. Sunday, May 31, 2026: Banks will remain closed across the country due to the weekly holiday.

Customers who need to complete important branch-related work are advised to do so on Saturday, as physical bank branches will not be available on Sunday.

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Even when bank branches are closed, digital banking services continue to operate without interruption. Customers can use online and mobile banking platforms for fund transfers, bill payments and other financial transactions.

Services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, NEFT and IMPS remain available 24/7, including weekends and public holidays. ATM services will also continue to function normally for cash withdrawals and other basic banking needs.

Before visiting a branch, customers may check local branch timings, as working hours can vary slightly depending on the bank and location.

For May 30, however, the answer is clear: banks are open, and customers can access regular banking services throughout the day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).