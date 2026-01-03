New Delhi, January 3: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the addition of a new examination centre for the Company Secretary (CS) examinations scheduled for June 2026. According to an official notification, Gaya in Bihar has been included as a new exam centre, offering candidates an additional option while enrolling for the June 2026 session.

Earlier, ICSI had released the examination schedule for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), which will be conducted from June 1 to June 4, 2026. The CSEET is mandatory for admission to the Company Secretaries course. The test will include three subjects conducted over three hours and one Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based paper of two hours. How To Download ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Admit Card: A Step-by-Step Guide for Students.

ICSI has also announced the schedule for the CS Executive and Professional Programme examinations for the June 2026 session. The CSEET will assess candidates across four subjects, Business Communication, Fundamentals of Accounting, Economic and Business Environment, and Business Laws and Management, spread across four days. ICAI Proposes Optional Joint Taxation for Married Couples Ahead of Budget 2026, Seeks Higher Exemption Limits and Surcharge Relief to Reflect Household Realities.

Notably, the exam will now be conducted in Centre-Based Mode, replacing the earlier Remote Proctored Mode. The CSEET is held three times a year in February, June, and October.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).