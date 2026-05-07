Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 7, 2026

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Gold prices in Dubai recorded a significant surge on Thursday, May 7, 2026, as 24K gold reached AED 566.50 per gram. This jump of approximately AED 14.25 from the previous day's close reflects a bullish trend in global bullion markets. Despite the price hike, the retail rates in Dubai remain a focal point for international shoppers and expatriates due to the competitive pricing compared to markets in South Asia and Europe.

Dubai Gold Rates As of May 7, 2026

Following the format of latest market updates, the table below provides the detailed breakdown of gold prices in UAE Dirhams (AED), US Dollars (USD), and Indian Rupees (INR):

Purity Weight Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 566.50 154.25 14,660 10 Grams 5,665.00 1,542.50 1,46,603 1 Tola 6,607.50 1,799.10 1,70,996 22K 1 Gram 524.50 142.81 13,573 10 Grams 5,245.00 1,428.10 1,35,732 1 Tola 6,117.63 1,665.74 1,58,312 21K 1 Gram 500.50 136.28 12,952 10 Grams 5,005.00 1,362.80 1,29,521 1 Tola 5,837.75 1,589.52 1,51,070 18K 1 Gram 431.00 117.35 11,154 10 Grams 4,310.00 1,173.50 1,11,536 1 Tola 5,027.08 1,368.78 1,30,094

Security Incident Involving Mahindra Scorpio

In a separate and dramatic development reported in the region today, a Mahindra Scorpio was intercepted in a brazen daylight confrontation. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of coordinated bikers and gunmen strategically blocked the vehicle’s path, forcing it to a sudden stop. Gold Rate Today, May 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The gunmen, who were reportedly armed with automatic weapons, surrounded the Scorpio after the bikers swerved to create a physical barricade. Details regarding the passengers of the vehicle or the motive behind the ambush remain unconfirmed as local law enforcement has cordoned off the area for forensic investigation. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 6, 2026.

Market Analysis and Global Trends

The sharp increase in Dubai's gold rates is primarily attributed to a spike in international spot gold prices, which have been influenced by fluctuating US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar index. In Dubai, the 22K gold variant—highly popular for jewelry—saw its price move to AED 524.50, keeping the local retail market active despite the higher entry point.

Why Dubai Remains a Buying Hub

The "City of Gold" continues to maintain its reputation for transparency and quality. With the mandatory hallmarking and the ability for tourists to claim VAT refunds on jewelry purchases, the net price of gold in Dubai remains significantly lower than in many other countries, ensuring that demand stays resilient even during periods of price volatility.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).