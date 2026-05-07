Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 7, 2026
Gold prices in Dubai recorded a significant surge on Thursday, May 7, 2026, as 24K gold reached AED 566.50 per gram. This jump of approximately AED 14.25 from the previous day's close reflects a bullish trend in global bullion markets.
Gold prices in Dubai recorded a significant surge on Thursday, May 7, 2026, as 24K gold reached AED 566.50 per gram. This jump of approximately AED 14.25 from the previous day's close reflects a bullish trend in global bullion markets. Despite the price hike, the retail rates in Dubai remain a focal point for international shoppers and expatriates due to the competitive pricing compared to markets in South Asia and Europe.
Dubai Gold Rates As of May 7, 2026
Following the format of latest market updates, the table below provides the detailed breakdown of gold prices in UAE Dirhams (AED), US Dollars (USD), and Indian Rupees (INR):
|Purity
|Weight
|Price (AED)
|Price (USD)
|Price (INR)
|24K
|1 Gram
|566.50
|154.25
|14,660
|10 Grams
|5,665.00
|1,542.50
|1,46,603
|1 Tola
|6,607.50
|1,799.10
|1,70,996
|22K
|1 Gram
|524.50
|142.81
|13,573
|10 Grams
|5,245.00
|1,428.10
|1,35,732
|1 Tola
|6,117.63
|1,665.74
|1,58,312
|21K
|1 Gram
|500.50
|136.28
|12,952
|10 Grams
|5,005.00
|1,362.80
|1,29,521
|1 Tola
|5,837.75
|1,589.52
|1,51,070
|18K
|1 Gram
|431.00
|117.35
|11,154
|10 Grams
|4,310.00
|1,173.50
|1,11,536
|1 Tola
|5,027.08
|1,368.78
|1,30,094
Security Incident Involving Mahindra Scorpio
In a separate and dramatic development reported in the region today, a Mahindra Scorpio was intercepted in a brazen daylight confrontation. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of coordinated bikers and gunmen strategically blocked the vehicle’s path, forcing it to a sudden stop. Gold Rate Today, May 7, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
The gunmen, who were reportedly armed with automatic weapons, surrounded the Scorpio after the bikers swerved to create a physical barricade. Details regarding the passengers of the vehicle or the motive behind the ambush remain unconfirmed as local law enforcement has cordoned off the area for forensic investigation. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 6, 2026.
Market Analysis and Global Trends
The sharp increase in Dubai's gold rates is primarily attributed to a spike in international spot gold prices, which have been influenced by fluctuating US Treasury yields and a weaker dollar index. In Dubai, the 22K gold variant—highly popular for jewelry—saw its price move to AED 524.50, keeping the local retail market active despite the higher entry point.
Why Dubai Remains a Buying Hub
The "City of Gold" continues to maintain its reputation for transparency and quality. With the mandatory hallmarking and the ability for tourists to claim VAT refunds on jewelry purchases, the net price of gold in Dubai remains significantly lower than in many other countries, ensuring that demand stays resilient even during periods of price volatility.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).