ITR Filing 2026: Can You File Income Tax Return Now? Check Dates, Deadlines, Penalties and Key Benefits

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As the tax season for Financial Year 2025-26 (Assessment Year 2026-27) begins, many taxpayers are asking one key question: can you file your Income Tax Return (ITR) now? The answer is yes. The Income Tax Department has opened the filing window, and experts recommend starting early to avoid last-minute stress and penalties.

ITR Filing 2026 Start Date and Who Should File

Taxpayers can begin filing their returns once relevant forms and utilities are available on the e-filing portal. Salaried individuals, professionals, and businesses must file ITR based on their income category. With more people opting for the new tax regime, understanding deductions and exemptions has become even more important before filing. ITR Filing 2026: 9 Key Deductions Salaried Taxpayers Can Use to Cut Capital Gains Tax.

Key Due Dates You Must Know

The last date for most individual taxpayers, including salaried employees and non-audit cases, is July 31, 2026.

For taxpayers whose accounts require auditing, the deadline is October 31, 2026.

In cases involving transfer pricing or international transactions, the due date extends to November 30, 2026.

Filing within these deadlines is crucial to avoid penalties and ensure smooth processing.

Penalty for Late ITR Filing

Missing the July 31 deadline can lead to financial penalties. If you file a belated return by December 31, 2026, a penalty of up to INR 5,000 may apply for income above INR 5 lakh, while those earning below this threshold may face a penalty of INR 1,000. Income Tax Rules 2026: Key Changes for Salaried Taxpayers From April 1 and How Tax Filing Will Change.

Additionally, interest at 1 percent per month is charged on unpaid taxes. Late filing also means you may lose the benefit of carrying forward certain losses, which can impact future tax savings.

Revised Return and Updated Return Options

If you make an error while filing, you can submit a revised return before December 31, 2026, without extra penalties if filed on time initially.

For those who miss even the belated deadline, the updated return (ITR-U) option allows corrections within two years, but with additional tax liability.

Benefits of Filing ITR Early

Filing your return early comes with multiple advantages. It reduces the risk of portal slowdowns, ensures faster refunds, and minimizes chances of errors. Early filers also get sufficient time to verify details like Form 16, bank statements, AIS, and Form 26AS to avoid discrepancies.

Experts advise taxpayers to prepare documents in advance and complete filing well before the deadline to stay compliant and stress-free.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).