Short videos and instant news have become dominant on all digital platforms lately.

If it were five years in the future, would you be reading this article or would you be watching it? As online video continues its inimitable rise, it's an interesting question to ponder.

Video is the future of content marketing. That is if it's not the here and now. Various studies show more than half of companies are already marketing themselves through short videos. Short videos can give you access to all this. can give you a slice of the market.

The success stories of videos that have gone viral are legend. A recent campaign from a famous car company saw a trio of its videos viewed a combined 270 million times. If such numbers seem out of reach for companies without 12-figure revenue streams, they at least demonstrate video's inherent shareability. Engage viewers and they will share the video with others. They will spend longer on your website and more time interacting with your brand.

For any social media campaign, any SEO exercise video is without a doubt, one of the best tools in the kit. As social media platforms evolve to reward authentic social interactions, social media engagement has become a vital part of any marketing strategy.

Without engagement, social media is just media. People don’t use social networks for a one-way experience. They’re seeking connections — with people and with brands.

What started out as a way for people to hang out with their friends online has turned into a place where brands can engage in meaningful conversations and turn those conversations into followers and customers. And social media engagement has a major impact on small businesses, affecting everything from brand awareness to customer loyalty.

Short videos are everywhere nowadays. And now, as platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Google, LinkedIn, and Pinterest expand their short-form offerings, brands are continuing to take notice.

Don't just get creative with the video itself, but also with the campaign strategy you build around it. As my marketing manager often says, creativity always wins out over the cost of production. video will not only be the future of content marketing, but it’s also the future of content marketing for you too.