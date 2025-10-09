DocuBay, India’s premier platform for premium non-fiction content, is set to release its upcoming original documentary Dirty Entertainers: The Business of Indian Erotica, produced by HumaraMovies and directed by Heena Dsouza. The documentary offers an intimate and comprehensive exploration of India’s erotica industry, giving audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of the artists who define it. ‘Dirty Entertainers’ Trailer: New DocuBay Original Unveils India’s Untold Erotica Industry (Watch Video).

Shakespeare Tripathy, an acclaimed adult film artist featured in the documentary, shared, “The documentary is not just about the industry; it’s about the people within it. While the judgment, labels, and stigma may never fully disappear, this film gives audiences a chance to see the stories behind the screens. With fellow artists sharing their experiences, it provides a multi-dimensional view of a world that is often misunderstood.”

Watch the Trailer of 'Dirty Entertainers':

Dirty Entertainers challenges long-held myths and misconceptions surrounding the erotica industry, presenting a 360-degree perspective on its economics, struggles, and deeply human stories. By highlighting the personal journeys of the artists involved, the film emphasises the humanity behind a space often shrouded in secrecy and moral scrutiny. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Indian Adult Video Star Shakespeare Tripathy DENIES Being Part of Salman Khan’s Reality Show, Wishes Good Luck to Ones Participating.

DocuBay continues to champion bold, inclusive, and thought-provoking storytelling that pushes creative and cultural boundaries. Dirty Entertainers: The Business of Indian Erotica will be available exclusively on DocuBay from October 10, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and English.

