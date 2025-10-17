DocuBay, the global documentary-streaming platform from the IN10 Media Network, has announced the release of its latest original, Dirty Entertainers: The Business of Indian Erotica, which premiered on October 10 on DocuBay. Directed by Heena Dsouza and produced by HumaraMovie, the documentary takes a bold, unfiltered look at India’s underground erotica industry - a world that has long existed in the shadows. ‘Dirty Entertainers’ Review: Heena D’Souza’s DocuBay Original Strips Down India’s Softcore Adult Industry Without Judgement.

With growing OTT restrictions and increasing content regulation, the film delves into how creators and performers within the industry navigate censorship, survival, and social stigma.

Featuring candid conversations with prominent names such as Shakespeare Tripathy, Maya Jafar, and Rajsi Verma, Dirty Entertainers explores the complex intersection of secrecy, desire, and resilience in a space often hidden from mainstream view.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dirty Entertainers':

Furthering its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, Dirty Entertainers: The Business of Indian Erotica is now available in English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, exclusively on DocuBay. By releasing the documentary in multiple languages, the platform continues to expand its audience base across India and internationally. ‘Dirty Entertainers’: Adult Star Shakespeare Tripathy Says DocuBay's New Documentary Shows India’s Erotica Industry As ‘A World Often Misunderstood’.

DocuBay’s multilingual strategy remains key to its growing popularity among documentary enthusiasts, allowing diverse audiences to experience authentic, thought-provoking stories in their preferred language. This initiative reinforces DocuBay’s mission to make powerful global narratives more inclusive, engaging, and culturally resonant.

