Giorgia Meloni Viral Photo: Italy PM Speaks Out Against AI Deepfakes After Fake Image Used To Target Her Online

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday, May 5, warned that fake images generated using artificial intelligence are being circulated online in her name, raising concerns about misinformation and digital manipulation. She said such content could mislead the public and harm individuals who may not have the means to respond.

Meloni said in a statement that several fake photos of her had been created with AI and passed off as real by political opponents. She also shared one such image to highlight the issue and the potential misuse of emerging technologies. Giorgia Meloni’s ‘Desi’ Jhumka Selfie Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Online.

Giorgia Meloni Warns of AI Deepfake Images

Girano in questi giorni diverse mie foto false, generate con l’intelligenza artificiale e spacciate per vere da qualche solerte oppositore. Devo riconoscere che chi le ha realizzate, almeno nel caso in allegato, mi ha anche migliorata parecchio. Ma resta il fatto che, pur di… pic.twitter.com/or44qru2qj — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 5, 2026

'Deepfakes Are a Dangerous Tool,' Says Giorgia Meloni

“I must admit that whoever created them, at least in the attached case, has also improved me quite a bit,” Meloni said, referring to one manipulated image.

“The point, however, goes beyond me,” she said. “Deepfakes are a dangerous tool, because they can deceive, manipulate, and strike anyone. I can defend myself. Many others cannot.” Emmanuel Macron-Giorgia Meloni Viral Video: ‘Awkward’ Hug Between France President and Italy PM Goes Viral During High-Stakes Talks in Paris.

Meloni urged the public to exercise caution when consuming and sharing content online. “One rule should always apply: verify before believing, and think before sharing,” she said.

Her comments reflect growing global concerns over the spread of AI-generated misinformation, particularly in political contexts. The issue of manipulated content is not new for Meloni. She had earlier filed a libel lawsuit against an individual accused of creating and sharing deepfake pornographic images using her likeness.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).