New Delhi, July 6: Eternal (formerly Zomato) on Sunday appointed Aditya Mangla as CEO of its food ordering and delivery business for a period of two years. Mangla will take over from Rakesh Ranjan, who has completed his two-year stint as the CEO-Food ordering and delivery business, and, he will cease to be designated as a Senior Management Personnel (SMP) with effect from July 6, 2025.

Mangla's appointment is pursuant to approval of board of directors on July 6, 2025. As per the company’s NSE exchange filing, Mangla is currently the Head of Product for food ordering and delivery at Eternal. Zomato Co-Founder Deepinder Goyal Plans To Enter Aviation Industry With LAT Aerospace.

"Since joining Eternal in March, 2021, he has taken up multiple leadership roles within food delivery business including Head of Supply and Head of Customer Experience, focusing on optimising restaurant partner ecosystems and enhancing customer satisfaction across digital touchpoints," the company said.

Before Eternal, Mangla held senior PnL, product and marketing roles across startups and tech-driven companies. Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal said in an internal note that this isn’t just a change of roles — it’s a signal for the kind of leadership we need as we move into our next chapter.

“Leadership is not just about knowing what to do. It’s about learning how to see. Seeing the invisible cause and effect. Seeing how a small change here spirals into a large effect there. Seeing not just the first-order outcomes, but the second and third-order consequences of our actions,” Goyal wrote.

“I’ve seen glimpses of that in Aditya over and over again. He’s not perfect, and he won’t always get everything right. Nobody does. But I believe, and have seen – that he has the humility to learn, the ability to think in systems, and the instinct to act. Above all, he has a good heart,” he added. Infosys Global Hackathon 2025: Infosys Invites Developers and Students To Build Cloud-Native Solutions, Registration Closes Soon; Check Details.

Goyal also thanked Rakesh Ranjan, who finished his 2 year stint as the food delivery CEO. “Rakesh has done a remarkable job stabilising the business and building a culture of execution. We’re grateful to him for all he’s done,” he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2025 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).