Mumbai, February 1: Silver prices in India traded largely steady with a slight upward bias on Sunday, February 1, 2026, after easing from record highs in the previous session. Following profit booking earlier this week, the white metal continued to consolidate at elevated levels, supported by firm global cues, safe-haven demand and consistent industrial consumption. Check the silver rates today in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

Traders said silver prices are consolidating after last week’s strong rally, with buyers turning cautious at elevated levels. Despite minor day-to-day fluctuations, sentiment around the white metal remains supported by firm global trends and steady industrial demand, keeping prices near recent highs. Silver Rate Today, January 31, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Market participants remained cautious amid ongoing global economic uncertainty and volatility across commodity markets. While silver prices in most northern and western Indian cities hovered just below the INR 4 lakh per kg mark, southern markets continued to trade at a premium due to stronger local demand and regional factors. Silver, Gold Prices Plummet as Aggressive Profit Booking Triggers Sharp Correction After Historic Rally.

Silver Rates for February 1, 2026 (1 Kg)

City Silver Rate (1 Kg) Chennai INR 4,06,200 Hyderabad INR 4,06,200 New Delhi INR 3,96,200 Mumbai INR 3,96,200 Kolkata INR 3,96,200 Bengaluru INR 3,96,200 Noida / Ghaziabad INR 3,96,200 Gurugram INR 3,96,200 Ahmedabad INR 3,96,200 Jaipur INR 3,96,200 Lucknow INR 3,96,200 Bhopal INR 3,96,200 Jodhpur INR 3,96,200 Srinagar* INR 3,91,500

Note: Silver rates are indicative and exclude GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local market prices may vary slightly.

Despite the recent consolidation, silver prices on February 1, 2026, remained well above average monthly levels, reflecting sustained investor interest in precious metals. Analysts say global macroeconomic cues, inflation expectations, currency movements and industrial demand trends will play a key role in determining whether silver resumes its upward momentum or continues to trade sideways in the near term.

