Mumbai, January 19: The market holiday scheduled for this Saturday, January 20, has been cancelled by the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, in order to hold a unique live trading session tomorrow to assess readiness for managing unforeseen events. The timings will also change because it is a special session with an intraday switchover from the primary site to the disaster recovery site. The special meeting on Saturday complies with regulations issued by the markets regulator, Sebi, for all market infrastructure intermediaries, including depositories and bourses. These entities must execute a business continuity plan that includes a switchover to their disaster recovery site.

It seeks to guarantee uninterrupted trading and the security of all data in the unlikely event that an unfavourable incident affects Mumbai's primary trade hub. Stock Market Today: Nifty Sees Biggest Single-Day Decline Since October 26 on FII Selling, Rising COVID Cases in Kerala.

Stock Market Timings

The special session on Saturday will take place in two parts. During the smaller time frame, trading, settlement, and billing in the equities and equity derivatives sector will take place as usual. Normal trading is conducted from 9:15 am to 10 am on the NSE and BSE, with the pre-open session starting at 9 am. Pre-opening hours for the disaster recovery site are 11:15 am, regular trade hours are 11:30 am, and closure is 12:30 pm. This Saturday will be a working day for traders as the stock market holiday was cancelled. Stock Market Holidays 2023: From Mahavir Jayanti to Good Friday, Check List of Upcoming Share Market Offs.

Due to the settlement holiday on January 20, no trading will be permitted for credits from the F&O sector or intraday gains from January 19. Requests for fund withdrawals made on Saturday won't be handled either. It is hardly the first occasion in recent times that financial markets operate on weekends. The BSE and NSE were open for business earlier in the 2020 Budget since February 1 fell on a Saturday.

