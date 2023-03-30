Stock Market India holidays, or days when BSE and NSE will remain closed, have been released by 'Research In and Out' on Twitter. The stock market will be shut on the following days, Tuesday (April 04, 2023) on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and Friday (April 07, 2023) because it is Good Friday. Further, there will be a holiday on Friday (April 14) for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, and on Monday (May 01), i.e. Maharashtra Day. Also, it is even shut today, on the occasion of Ram Navami. Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month; Check Complete Dates of Bank Holidays.

Stock Market Holidays

