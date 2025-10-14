Mumbai, October 14: Is the stock market open on Dhanteras? Will trading take place on NSE and BSE on Diwali? If you're looking for the answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. According to the trading holidays announced by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), both exchanges will remain closed for trading for two days in view of the Diwali (Deepavali) festival. As per the holiday list, the stock market will stay shut on Tuesday, October 21, for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and on Wednesday, October 22, for Diwali Balipratipada.

This means no trading will take place on both days. So does that mean the share market will remain closed on Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj and other festivals too? As per the stock market trading holiday list, there is no designated trading holiday for Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj, which will be celebrated on October 18 and October 23, respectively. Similarly, the stock exchanges have not announced a holiday for Chhath Puja so far, which will be observed on October 28. Muhurat Trading 2025 Date and Time: When Will NSE and BSE Hold Special Trading Session on Diwali? Why Is It Conducted? Here’s All You Need To Know.

Will Trading Take Place on NSE and BSE on Diwali 2025? When Is Muhurat Trading?

That said, the NSE and BSE will observe closure only for two days on account of the festival of lights. The NSE and BSE will remain closed on October 21 and October 22 for trading in view of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada, respectively. However, both exchanges said that Muhurat Trading will take place on Diwali Laxmi Pujan day, although it is a trading holiday. "Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently through a circular," the notice read.

Both Exchanges To Observe Trading on Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja

Although NSE and BSE have not announced the Muhurat Trading details, the special Diwali trading session is most likely to take place from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM on October 21. The special one-hour trading session, also called Muhurat Trading, will see investors and traders make token investments as a gesture of prosperity and good fortune. Other than the two days of Diwali, when both exchanges will remain closed for trading, NSE and BSE will continue to function as usual on Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja unless a holiday is announced at a later stage. Bank Holiday on Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj 2025: How Many Days Banks Will Remain Shut in 3rd and 4th Week of October? Know Bank Holiday Dates.

The next official trading holiday is on November 5 for the Prakash Gurpurb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, followed by both exchanges observing closures on December 25 on account of Christmas. This year, the NSE and BSE will observe 14 trading holidays, of which 10 have been completed so far, with the stock market remaining closed for trading on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

