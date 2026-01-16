Mumbai, January 15: Indian equity markets are likely to remain volatile on Friday, January 16, as investors track the ongoing earnings season and key corporate developments. Several frontline and mid-cap stocks are expected to see heightened activity following quarterly results, order wins, and strategic updates.

With global cues such as U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate expectations and crude oil price movements influencing sentiment, domestic factors, especially management commentary and guidance, will play a crucial role. Here are five stocks to watch that could remain in focus during today’s trading session.

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

Infosys is under the spotlight after announcing its Q3 results. While the December quarter is seasonally weak for IT companies, investors are keenly watching revenue guidance, deal wins, and commentary on AI-led transformation. Trends in discretionary tech spending in the US and Europe will be key for sentiment around the stock.

L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS)

L&T Technology Services has drawn attention following its quarterly earnings. Market participants are analysing margin performance and the company’s ability to secure large digital engineering and ER&D contracts amid global macro uncertainty.

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN)

Jio Financial Services remains one of the most tracked stocks as it scales up its financial ecosystem. Investors are watching developments in its lending business and progress in its asset management joint venture with BlackRock, which could influence long-term growth expectations.

Transrail Lighting (NSE: TRANSRAILL)

Transrail Lighting is in focus after recent contract wins in the power transmission and distribution segment. Analysts are assessing the impact of these orders on the company’s order book, execution timeline, and revenue visibility over the next few quarters.

W S Industries (NSE: WSI)

W S Industries continues to remain on investors’ radar amid restructuring efforts and potential new business opportunities in the electrical equipment space. Any clarity on financial stability and fresh orders could trigger stock-specific action.

As earnings season progresses, stock-specific triggers are expected to dominate market movement. Traders and investors should closely track management guidance, especially on demand outlook, costs, and inflation trends, while keeping an eye on global developments impacting Indian equities.

