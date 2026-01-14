Mumbai, January 14: Investor focus shifts to a heavy slate of corporate developments today, January 14, as several market heavyweights prepare to announce their third-quarter (Q3 FY26) financial results. The day is also marked by significant corporate actions, including a highly anticipated stock split by Kotak Mahindra Bank and a strategic subsidiary listing from NLC India. With global IT sentiment mixed following recent earnings from TCS and HCL Tech, market participants are closely watching the technology and financial sectors for signs of broader economic resilience.

stocks of companies such as ICICI Lombard, Tata Elxsi, NLC India Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Just Dial and 5paisa Capital are expected to be in the spotlight today, January 14.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, January 14:

Tata Elxsi (NSE: TATAELXSI)

Tata Elxsi stood out as a primary gainer in the technology sector, reporting a 29.6 per cent surge in net profit to INR 109 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Although a one-time INR 95.7 crore charge - linked to the implementation of new national labour codes - tempered the bottom line, the company’s revenue grew 3.8 per cent sequentially to INR 953.5 crore. This growth was largely propelled by its transportation division, which now accounts for over 56 per cent of total revenue.

NLC India Ltd (NSE: NLCINDIA)

In the public sector, NLC India Ltd reinforced its green energy commitment by signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government. The agreement outlines a potential INR 25,000 crore investment in large-scale renewable projects, including solar, wind, and battery energy storage. This partnership aligns with NLC’s goal of reaching 10 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

ICICI Lombard (NSE: ICICIGI)

The insurance and brokerage sectors faced a more challenging quarter. ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 9 per cent decline in net profit to INR 659 crore, down from INR 724 crore in the previous year. While net premiums rose nearly 13 per cent to INR 5,685 crore, the company’s combined ratio - a key measure of underwriting profitability - deteriorated to 104.5 per cent. This shift reflects higher claim payouts and rising operational expenses.

5paisa Capital (NSE: 5PAISA)

Digital brokerage 5paisa Capital also saw its bottom line shrink, with a 24 per cent year-on-year drop in net profit to INR 12.3 crore. Despite a 30 per cent sequential (QoQ) recovery, the company’s quarterly revenue fell 7 per cent compared to last year, standing at INR 79.3 crore.

Just Dial (NSE: JUSTDIAL)

Just Dial presented a mixed financial picture. The local search platform reported a 10.2 per cent decline in net profit to INR 117.9 crore, primarily due to exceptional costs associated with the new labour code. However, its operating fundamentals remained steady; EBITDA margins improved to 31.1 per cent, and quarterly unique visitors reached 184.5 million.

Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB)

In the banking space, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) announced a targeted adjustment to its lending rates. Following an Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) review, the bank approved a five basis points reduction in its overnight Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR).

New Overnight Rate: 7.95 per cent (Effective January 15)

Status Quo: All other MCLR tenors, including the critical one-year rate, remain unchanged.

