Mumbai, July 29: The share market will witness buying and selling of stocks soon after the stock market opens for business today, July 29, after ending on a negative note on July 28. Amid this, the market reopens on July 29, several stocks are likely to be in the spotlight, including GAIL(NSE: GAIL), IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (NSE: MAZDOCK), RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL), ONGC (NSE: ONGC) and Sona BLW (NSE: SONACOMS).

On July 28, Indian equity indices ended on a red note with Nifty at 24,700. At close, the Sensex was down 572.07 points or 0.70% at 80,891.02, and the Nifty was down 156.10 points or 0.63% at 24,680.90. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus to buy or sell on July 29. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble for 3rd Day, Dragged by Kotak Bank, India-US Trade Deal Uncertainty.

Stocks To Buy or Sell on Tuesday, July 29:

GAIL (NSE: GAIL)

On July 28, Gail reported a net profit of INR 2,369.20 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), down 25.5% year-on-year (YoY) from INR 3,182.93 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit was down 4.9% from INR 2,491.76 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sona BLW (NSE: SONACOMS)

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has issued a fresh statement on July 28 in an effort to 'protect' shareholders' interest amid a tussle over family representation on the board, clarifying that Rani Kapur, mother of late Sunjay Kapur, has 'no locus standi' on any matter related to the company, denying any assertion of the firm being a family-run business as 'factually incorrect and misleading'. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 28, 2025: SAIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Chemicals Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

ONGC (NSE: ONGC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed a Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd for the GS-OSHP-2022/2 block. This agreement, inked on July 28 signals the operational commencement of the block awarded under the ninth bid round of the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-IX).

IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK)

IndusInd Bank on July 28 reported 68% decline in standalone net profit at INR 684 crore for the quarter ended June 30, hurt by decline in loans and rise in provisions for potential bad loans.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (NSE: MAZDOCK)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a consolidated net profit of INR 452 crore in Q1FY26, down 35% from INR 696 crore in the same period last year but higher than the preceding March quarter’s net profit of INR 325 crore.

RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL)

Net profit of RailTel Corporation surged 35.8% annually to INR 66.1 crore, compared to the previous year's INR 48.67 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

On July 28, the dollar rose against the euro and yen as markets were buoyed by a trade agreement between the US and the EU, which brought some market certainty and averted a global trade war. US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reached a framework trade agreement on Sunday, which provides for an import tariff of 15% on EU goods, half the rate Trump had threatened from August 1.

