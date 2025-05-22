New Delhi, May 22: Stocks to buy or sell today, May 22, 2025, include major names like Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance), Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT), Poonawalla Fincorp (NSE: Poonawalla), IREDA (NSE: IREDA) l, and RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), which are likely to remain in focus due to key corporate developments and earnings reports.

The Nifty 50 rebounded after three days of losses, climbing half a percent on May 21, but traded within the previous day's range. The index defended both the prior day's low (24,670) and the 10-day EMA (24,711), while the elevated VIX still signals caution for bulls. Hence, if the index decisively breaks below these levels, selling pressure may drag it down toward the crucial support zone at 24,500. However, if the index extends its northward journey amid likely rangebound trading, it may face resistance at the 25,000 mark, experts said. Now, as we enter a new day, below are the stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, May 22. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 21, 2025: SBI, United Spirits and Whirlpool of India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries (NSE: Reliance) reported a nearly 9% jump in consolidated revenue to INR 2.61 lakh crore in the January-March 2025 quarter, supported by robust growth in digital services and retail, offsetting weaker energy segment performance. Cash profit for FY25 stood at INR 1.46 lakh crore, again exceeding its capital investments for the second year in a row. United Spirits Share Price Today, May 21: United Spirits Limited Stocks Fall by 0.54% in Early Trade After Opening at INR 1,570.

Force Motors (NSE: FORCEMOT) posted a stellar 210% year-on-year rise in net profit to INR 434.7 crore. Revenue grew by 17.1% to INR 2,356 crore, while EBITDA rose 18.2% to INR 329.3 crore. Improved operational efficiency pushed its EBITDA margin slightly higher to 14%.

Poonawalla Fincorp (NSE: Poonawalla) disappointed investors with an 81.2% decline in net profit at ₹62.3 crore for Q4FY25, mainly due to one-time expenses and earlier provisioning. However, its net interest income rose 11.7% to INR 707.9 crore.

IREDA (NSE: IREDA) initiated an internal review of its exposure to Gensol Engineering amid allegations of falsified documents. The state-run lender filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) and has classified Gensol’s account as “under stress” though not yet an NPA.

RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK) reported a sharp 80% fall in net profit to INR 68.7 crore despite an increase in other income. Other income rose to INR 1,000 crore compared to INR 875 crore in the previous quarter.

Investors are advised to track these stocks closely for potential buying or selling opportunities based on fresh cues and market sentiment.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

