Shares of United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSP) opened on a negative note today, May 21. As soon as the stock market opened for business, stocks of United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSP) started to fall after opening at INR 1,570.00. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSP) were trading at INR 1,548.20 and fell by INR 8.40 or 0.54 per cent. It is worth noting that United Spirits Limited (NSE: UNITDSP) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 1,700.00 on January 3 this year.

United Spirits Share Price Today, May 21, 2025

Stocks of United Spirits opened on a negative note today. (Photo credits: NSE)

