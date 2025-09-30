Elon Musk confirmed that xAI was building "Grokipedia" and said it would offer massive improvements over Wikipedia. "Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe," he added. Previously, the tech billionaire had accused Wikipedia of backing theft and being a "propaganda" tool. Elon Musk has yet to share more details about the upcoming "Grokipedia" project. Elon Musk’s xAI Grok-4 Fast Now Has 2 Million Token Context Window; Surpasses AI Models of Meta, Google, Anthropic and OpenAI.

"We are Building Grokipedia at xAI", Says Elon Musk

We are building Grokipedia @xAI. Will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of understanding the Universe. https://t.co/xvSeWkpALy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

