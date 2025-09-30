Mumbai, September 30: Indian equity markets closed on a cautious note on September 29, with benchmark indices ending flat amid volatility and profit booking. The BSE Sensex slipped 61.52 points to 80,364.94, while the Nifty 50 fell 19.80 points to 24,634.90. Sector-wise, PSU banks led gains with a 1.89% rise, while the Defence index lagged, down 1.20%. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on September 30, including Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd (NSE: M&M), Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (NSE: IRFC), and JSW Infrastructure Ltd (NSE: JSWINFRA), reflecting developments in corporate deals, regulatory actions, and earnings.

CNBCTV18 reports indicate that market participants remain cautious ahead of global cues and domestic policy updates. Key movers also include JSW Infrastructure Ltd (NSE: JSWINFRA), Godrej Agrovet (NSE: GODREJAGRO), and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (NSE: M&M). JSW Infra faces a GST show-cause notice of INR 96.58 crore, Godrej Agrovet received an SEBI warning for delayed disclosures, and Mahindra plans to sell its stake in Sampo Rosenlew Oy for 5 million euros. Investors are advised to watch these developments closely in Tuesday’s trading. Scroll below to check the list of stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday, September 30. TCS Layoffs: Employees Claim ‘Environment of Fear’ With Forced Resignations, Fluidity List; Spokesperson Denies Job Cuts Beyond 12,000.

List of Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, September 30:

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd (NSE: M&M): The automaker has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Tera Yatirim Teknoloji Holding Anonim Sirketi to sell its entire stake in Sampo Rosenlew Oy, a wholly owned subsidiary. The deal, valued at 5 million Euros (approx INR 52 crore), is expected to close by October 6, 2025. Post-transaction, SAMPO will no longer be a subsidiary of M&M. Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd (NSE: IRFC): The state-owned firm signed two major loan agreements worth a combined INR 16,489 crore to finance upcoming supercritical thermal power projects in Haryana and Maharashtra. The funding will support the 800 MW (3rd Unit) project at Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant, Yamunanagar. India’s Real GDP Growth Projected To Grow at 6.7% This Fiscal, Owing to Robust GST 2.0 Reforms: Report. Bharat Electronics Ltd (NSE: BEL): The Navratna defence PSU secured additional orders worth INR 1,092 crore covering electronic warfare system upgrades, defence network upgrades, tank sub-systems, TR modules, communication equipment, EVMs, and spares. This comes as part of its ongoing order inflow since September 16, 2025. Man Industries (NSE: MANINDS): SEBI barred Man Industries and three top executives, including the chairman, from accessing securities markets for two years over alleged fund diversion. The regulator found misrepresentation of related-party transactions and failure to consolidate Merino Shelters’ financials between FY2015–2021. JSW Infrastructure Ltd (NSE: JSWINFRA): The Sajjan Jindal-led company reported a GST show-cause notice of INR 96.58 crore for alleged tax contraventions between April 2019 and March 2024. The notice was issued by the Joint Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Chennai, on September 26, 2025. Godrej Agrovet Ltd (NSE: GODREJAGRO): The company received an administrative warning from SEBI for delayed disclosures in its indirect acquisition of Astec Lifesciences. SEBI noted non-compliance with the Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011, in a letter dated September 29, 2025.

Investors may keep a close watch on Mahindra, IRFC, JSW Infrastructure, Bharat Electronics, Man Industries, and Godrej Agrovet as key updates and regulatory developments are likely to influence their trading patterns on September 30. Market sentiment remains cautious amid mixed sectoral performance and broader volatility.

