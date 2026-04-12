Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has confirmed that it will implement annual salary increases across all employee grades from April 1, 2026, as part of its FY26 workforce strategy. The announcement comes alongside the company’s latest financial results, which showed steady deal momentum but mixed revenue performance amid global macroeconomic pressures.

The company’s Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal confirmed that salary hikes will be rolled out across all levels effective April 1, 2026. He said the firm continues to prioritise investment in its workforce, particularly in building AI-ready skills and strengthening its talent base. TCS Salary Hike 2026: IT Giant Resumes April Increment Cycle With Double-Digit Raises for Top Performers.

TCS Salary Hike 2026

The move is expected to benefit TCS employees across entry-level to senior management roles, though the company has not disclosed the percentage increase.

Alongside salary revisions, Tata Consultancy Services said it is continuing to hire across experienced professionals and campus recruits. The company highlighted its focus on building an “AI-first” workforce, with training and upskilling initiatives aimed at aligning employees with evolving client requirements. TCS Layoffs: 16% of Top Executives at Tata Consultancy Services Depart As ‘Lifetime Employment’ Era Ends.

Management said this strategy will continue into FY27 as demand for artificial intelligence-driven solutions increases globally. The salary hike announcement comes as TCS reported FY26 revenue of USD 30,017 million, a marginal decline of 0.5% year-on-year, reflecting ongoing global demand uncertainties.

However, deal momentum remained strong, with total contract value (TCV) reaching USD 40.7 billion for FY26, including multiple large deals across key markets. The company also reported an operating margin of 25% (excluding one-offs), its highest in four years.

Tata Consultancy Services ended FY26 with a workforce of 584,519 employees. The company continues to balance hiring with productivity gains driven by automation and artificial intelligence adoption. The salary revision is seen as part of efforts to retain talent in a competitive global IT services market.

Alongside employee compensation updates, TCS proposed a final dividend of INR 31 per share, subject to approval at its upcoming Annual General Meeting. For FY26, the company returned ₹39,571 crore to shareholders through dividends, maintaining its track record of strong capital distribution.

With salary hikes confirmed and continued investment in AI capabilities, Tata Consultancy Services is positioning itself for a talent-driven growth phase in FY27, even as global demand conditions remain uncertain.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).