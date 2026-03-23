Mumbai, March 23: HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, saw its share price collapse by over 10 per cent in a 4-session losing streak ending Monday, March 23. The stock hit a fresh 52-week low of INR 745.40 intraday, wiping out approximately INR 1.35 lakh crore in market capitalisation. The sharp downturn follows a "perfect storm" of internal leadership exits, allegations of unethical sales practices at overseas branches, and a broader market rout triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Catalyst: HDFC Chairman's Abrupt Resignation

The primary trigger for the sell-off was the sudden resignation of part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty on March 18. In an exit note that startled investors, Chakraborty cited certain "happenings and practices" within the bank over the last two years that were "not in alignment" with his personal values and ethics. Why Is Stock Market Down Today, March 23, 2026?

While the bank's board reportedly urged him to reconsider, his departure has cast a shadow over the institution's governance standards. Although the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) quickly approved the appointment of veteran Keki Mistry as interim chairman to ensure continuity, the lack of a detailed explanation for Chakraborty's exit has left institutional investors wary.

Internal Probe at HDFC and Executive Terminations

Compounding the leadership crisis, reports emerged on Monday that HDFC Bank has terminated three senior executives following an internal investigation into its Dubai operations. The probe centred on the alleged mis-selling of high-risk Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) clients.

The dismissed officials reportedly include:

Sampath Kumar: Group Head of Branch Banking.

Harsh Gupta: Executive Vice President (Middle East, Africa, and NRI business).

Payal Mandhyan: Senior Vice President.

The investigation suggested that staff may have persuaded clients to move safe deposits into high-risk instruments without full disclosure of the risks - a move that has drawn the scrutiny of the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

Broader Market Volatility

The individual struggles of HDFC Bank are being amplified by a significant "risk-off" sentiment in the Indian equity markets. On March 23, the BSE Sensex plunged over 1,800 points as global oil prices surged to USD 114 per barrel following military strikes in the Gulf. As a heavyweight "bellwether" stock, HDFC Bank often bears the brunt of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows during periods of regional instability. The Indian Rupee also hit a record low of 93.8 against the US Dollar today, further discouraging foreign holdings in large-cap financial stocks. Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes Over 1,400 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,000 Amid Global Sell-Off.

Financial Health vs Sentiment

Despite the stock's 24 per cent decline year-to-date, many analysts argue the bank's fundamentals remain intact. The RBI issued a statement noting that it sees "no material concerns" regarding the bank's financial position or overall conduct. However, the consensus among brokerage firms suggests that until a permanent chairman is appointed and clarity is provided on the MD & CEO’s term extension (due in October 2026), the stock may remain in "wait-and-watch" territory.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (UpStox), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).