Mumbai, March 27: India’s stock market witnessed a sharp sell-off on Friday, March 27, 2026, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East rattled investor sentiment and triggered a broad-based decline across sectors. Benchmark indices, including the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, fell significantly, reflecting global uncertainty and domestic economic pressures.

The primary reason behind today’s market fall is the intensifying conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Concerns over a potential disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes, have pushed Brent crude prices above USD 108 per barrel. For India, a major oil-importing nation, rising crude prices directly impact inflation, fiscal balance, and corporate profitability. Stock Market Today: Share Markets Open in Red As Global Volatility and Gulf Tensions Rattle Investors.

Another major factor dragging markets lower is the sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee, which hit a record low against the US dollar. A weaker rupee increases import costs, particularly for crude oil, and adds pressure on inflation. This has made investors cautious, leading to reduced participation in equities.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have also played a crucial role in today’s decline. Heavy selling by overseas investors, who are shifting funds to safer assets like US bonds and the dollar, has intensified the downward pressure on Indian equities. Sustained outflows signal weakening confidence in emerging markets amid global uncertainty. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 27, 2026: Wipro, Adani Enterprises, and Ashok Leyland Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

Global cues have further worsened sentiment on Dalal Street. Weakness in US markets, particularly the Nasdaq Composite entering correction territory, has triggered a ripple effect across Asian markets, including India. Rising US bond yields have also reduced the attractiveness of equities, especially high-growth sectors like IT.

Sector-wise, realty, auto, and banking stocks led the losses due to concerns over rising costs and slowing demand. However, defensive sectors such as IT showed relative resilience, supported by a weaker rupee which benefits export-oriented companies.

Additionally, profit booking after a short-term rally contributed to the decline, as investors chose to lock in gains amid uncertainty.

Going ahead, markets are expected to remain volatile. Much will depend on geopolitical developments and crude oil trends. Until stability returns, investors may continue to adopt a cautious, risk-off approach.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).