Actor Veer Pahariya has fueled ongoing separation rumours after sharing a reflective message about "difficult times" on social media. The post comes just days after reports emerged that he and actress Tara Sutaria have ended their relationship after nearly a year of dating. While neither party has officially confirmed the split, Pahariya’s recent solo public appearances and cryptic captions have led many to believe the couple has parted ways. Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s Breakup Confirmed? ‘Sky Force’ Actor Turns Up Solo at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Wedding Reception in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Veer Pahariya Shares Cryptic Note on ‘Bura Waqt’

Taking to his Instagram handle on January 15, the Sky Force actor posted a series of photos from a recent shoot accompanied by a caption centred on the transient nature of life. “Waqt bura ho ya achcha, Ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…” (Whether times are good or bad, they are bound to change one day), Pahariya wrote.

Veer Pahariya’s Cryptic Note Amid Tara Sutaria Breakup Rumours

The note, which emphasises resilience during challenging phases, was immediately interpreted by fans as a subtle nod to his personal life. Netizens flooded the comments section with messages of support, with some urging the couple to reconcile, while others noted the absence of likes or interactions between the two on social media.

Solo Appearances Amid Breakup Rumours

Speculation regarding the breakup intensified earlier this week when Pahariya attended the high-profile wedding reception of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Mumbai alone. Historically, the couple had been inseparable at industry events since making their relationship official during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 2025.

Further raising eyebrows was Pahariya’s recent vacation departure. The actor was spotted at a private airport with his brother, Shikhar Pahariya, and actress Janhvi Kapoor, but Sutaria was noticeably absent from the group trip.

The AP Dhillon Concert Controversy

The reported strain in their relationship follows a viral incident at an AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai earlier this month. Edited clips circulated online appearing to show Pahariya looking "uncomfortable" while Sutaria performed on stage with the singer.

At the time, both actors presented a united front. Sutaria slammed the footage as "false narratives" and "paid PR," while Pahariya defended her by sharing an unedited video of himself cheering from the crowd. However, shortly after this public defence, Filmfare reported that the duo had "quietly called it quits." What’s the Tea? Trend Takes Instagram and Reddit by Storm; List of Celebs Being Talked About This Week (Names Given).

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya first sparked dating rumours in early 2025 after being seen together on private outings. They later transitioned to public life as a couple, walking the ramp together as showstoppers at a major fashion event and frequently sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media.

