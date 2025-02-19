Mumbai, February 19: Punjabi star Karan Aujla, who rocked the nation with his viral hit ‘Tauba Tauba’, has announced a new collaborative track with the Grammy nominated American band OneRepublic in the form of ‘Tell Me’.. The track is produced by preeminent South Asian producer Ikky, and is set to hit the airwaves on February 27.

Talking about the song, Karan Aujla said, “Working with OneRepublic has been a dream of mine for years, so this collaboration is a big deal. It's exciting to finally share this news, and I know fans are going to love the song. And returning to Warner to release this music feels like coming home. We made my last album the biggest of my career, and I'm ready to make my return even bigger with more surprises in store”. Karan Aujla Mumbai Concert: Singer Gets Teary-Eyed After Vicky Kaushal Delivers Powerful Speech Praising Him Onstage; Duo Sets the Stage on Fire With ‘Tauba Tauba’ Performance (Watch Videos).

Ryan Tedder, frontman of OneRepublic said, “Ever since our first show in India with OneRepublic, I have been obsessed with not only the culture and the people and the food, but the music itself and I have been looking for the right opportunity to collaborate with local artists and dive into the Hindi and Punjabi musical landscape. I could not be more excited about this song and our work with Karan and I hope this leads to many more trips to India”. The track will be released under the label of Warner Music India. The news of the upcoming music comes with the announcement that Karan Aujla has extended his global recording deal with Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India. Karan Aujla Delivers Electrifying Performance in Delhi-NCR.

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC, said, “Karan is an artist who constantly evolves, pushing the limits of what Punjabi and global music can achieve. ‘Tell Me’ is a brilliant example of his ambition - teaming up with OneRepublic and Ikky to craft something truly special. With Karan's renewed partnership with Warner Music, we are dedicated to amplifying his voice on the world stage. There’s so much more to come, and we can’t wait for the world to hear what’s next”.

Karan Aujla was the most streamed Punjabi artist on Spotify globally in 2024. His most recent album ‘Making Memories’ captured global attention, while generating over 2 billion streams. His song ‘Tauba Tauba’ launched Karan into Bollywood as he teamed up with actor Vicky Kaushal for the film Bad Newz. The track quickly became one of the biggest songs in India in 2024.

