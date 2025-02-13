Singer-songwriter Jonita Gandhi, who has been nominated for the 54th Juno Awards, has reacted to the nomination saying that for her 2025 has started on an incredible note. Jonita, who is known for songs like "Gilehriyaan", "What Jhumka", "Dil Ka Telephone", has earned a nomination for ‘South Asian Music Recording of the Year’ at the 54th Juno Awards. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song 'What Jhumka': Karan Johar Shares Fun BTS Moments With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh During Song Shoot (Watch Video).

Talking about the same, she said, “2025 is off to an incredible start! I recently had the great honour of opening for Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran during their India tours, and performed my original music to their audiences and received so much love. I also recently had a surreal moment joining Arijit Singh on stage as a guest performer at his concert in Delhi, and will soon be performing my own set at the iconic Lollapalooza”.

Jonita Gandhi’s ‘Love Like That’ Nominated for 2025 Juno Awards

She added, “And the cherry on the cake, being nominated for a Juno award, which is something that's been on my list of goals for the past several years. What a year, so far, and we’re only 2 months in! I’m really excited about the new music that’s on the horizon and looking forward to sharing it with everyone”. Lollapalooza India, set to take place on March 8. Her performance marks a historic moment, not only as one of the biggest slots ever given to a South Asian artist at the festival but also as she takes the stage immediately prior to Grammy Award-winning artist Shawn Mendes. Lollapalooza India 2025: Date, Venue, Performers and Ticket Details – Here’s Your Complete Guide to Third Edition of the Music Festival!.

The Canadian artist has already made waves as an opening act for major pop tours, more recently, for Ed Sheeran during his tour stop in Chennai, India, on February 5, and also opening for global sensation Dua Lipa at her Zomato Feeding India concert in Mumbai in November 2024. She has also performed alongside Bollywood giants like Arijit Singh, further amplifying her global presence and expanding her audience. Jonita is the first female artist signed to 91 North Records, is a trailblazer with 16 million monthly listeners and over 2.2 billion streams across music platforms.

