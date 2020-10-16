On October 14, Pooja Bhatt tweeted about actor Faraaz Khan battling for life in the ICU in a hospital in Bengaluru. His family was in need of financial help of the treatment of chest infection. A couple of days later, Kashmera Shah revealed that Salman Khan had come forward to help the ailing actor. Now, Faraz's brother has told the media about aide from Salman and thanked him. Fahmaan Khan told Mumbai Mirror, "We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life." Faraaz Khan Health Update: Salman Khan Provided Help To The Veteran Actor, Reveals Kashmera Shah (View Post).

He added, "He had been suffering from a cough and chest infection for nearly a year. Recently, his condition worsened and he was hospitalized. He was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram Hospital, where we found out that he had suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain and his condition worsened." Who is Actor Faraaz Khan Battling For Life In ICU? Here's All You Need To Know About Rani Mukerji's Mehndi Co-Star.

The family of the actor said in a statement, "Faraaz Khan who gave many years of his life to the art of acting and gave his best in front of the camera only to impress his audience needs your help to survive today. Please help me raise enough funds to get Faraaz the treatment he needs."

Faraz has starred in many movies such as Dulhan Banoo Main Teri, Mehendi and Fareb. Reports also suggest that he was cast as the lead in Maine Pyaar Kiya. But he fell sick and was replaced by Salman Khan. We hope to see the actor hale and hearty soon and maybe also see him on the screen. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates.

