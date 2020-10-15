Veteran actor Faraaz Khan has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition in ICU. His brother started a fundraiser for his treatment that goes up to Rs 25 lakh. He has been appealing to people to contribute as much as they can and actress Pooja Bhatt came forward to offer some help. However, she also requested others through a tweet to provide financial assistance. Now, it has come to light that superstar Salman Khan has also done the needful, as revealed by actress Kashmera Shah. Who is Actor Faraaz Khan Battling For Life In ICU? Here's All You Need To Know About Rani Mukerji's Mehndi Co-Star.

The Yes Boss actress took to the Instagram to shower praises on Salman for his timely help. Posting his picture, she wrote in the caption, "You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan." Faraaz Khan Is Battling For Life In ICU, Pooja Bhatt Requests Fans To Contribute To The Fundraiser Set Up For Veteran Actor.

Kashmera's Post

Salman Khan has been often credited to being the saviour of those in need of help. And this time too, he has managed to play that role perfectly. Speaking of Faraaz, we wish him a speedy recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 08:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).