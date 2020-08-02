Singer Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz have been married for a decade but cannot stop gushing over each other. On Friday, Keys and Beatz celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary and shared loving notes on Instagram, reports people.com. The singer posted a photo of the couple leaning in for a kiss, calling Beatz her "love" and a "dream come true". "You always make me smile. You make me laugh and think and grow and dream and reach and stretch and I am in awe of our love! 10 joiiiwwnnntttttttzzzzzzz!!!!!!," she wrote. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas’ 20th Wedding Anniversary Plans Revealed

"It's so fast bc it's so much fun!" Keys said of her marriage. "And so true and real and genuine! I adore you!!!" "Here's to so much more of the greatness we create together!!! Deeply appreciating and loving every moment," the singer concluded. Beatz replied saying: "Feels like 10 weeks Wow wow wowai, Let's Keep going Queen Love you." Beatz also shared a social media post, including some of his favourite photos of the couple. Philip Seymour Hoffman Birth Anniversary: Here Are Some Of The Best Performances By The Late Actor

Alicia Keys Dedicates Insta Post For Hubby Swizz Beatz

Swizz Beatz's Romantic Wedding Anniversary Post For Alicia Keys

In the corner of each picture, Beatz added a sticker that reads "10 years" in honor of their milestone. "One full decade of love & life wow," Beatz wrote. "Never raised our voice at each other in 10 years, wow. Thank you for everything my love, you're truly everything my Love." The hip-hop artiste continued: "I wish us 100 more yes plus inshallah. Happy 10yr anniversary Queen Dean #10yrsDean." He included several pictures of the couple from their wedding to the two sipping wine and having a good time.

