Famous People Born on January 25: Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, known for his leadership during the 2022 Russian invasion, was born on January 25, 1978. Ramabai Ranade's birth anniversary celebrated on January 25, honours her pioneering work in women's education and social reform in 19th-century India. Cheteshwar Pujara, the Indian cricketer known for his solid technique and resilience, celebrates his birthday on Saturday. These individuals born on January 25 have made significant contributions in their respective fields, from sports, art, literature and music to politics and media. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 25 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ramabai Ranade (1862-1924) Lendl Simmons Cheteshwar Pujara Vishal Aditya Singh Kavita Krishnamurthy Adama Traoré Robert Burns (1759-1796) Robinho Volodymyr Zelensky Virginia Woolf (1882-1941) Xavi Alicia Keys

