January 25, 2025, Special Days: Shattila Ekadashi Vrat in 2025 will be observed on Saturday, January 25, dedicated to Lord Vishnu and emphasising the importance of charity and devotion. Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day is celebrated annually on January 25, marking the day in 1971 when Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of India. National Voters' Day is celebrated in India on January 25 every year to encourage voter participation and commemorate the founding of the Election Commission of India in 1950. National Tourism Day in India is observed on January 25 to promote tourism and highlight its role in the country's cultural and economic development. Burns Night, celebrated on January 25, honours the life and works of Scottish poet Robert Burns with traditional suppers, poetry, and music. January 25 is notable for a variety of historical events, religious observances, and cultural celebrations worldwide. There are also famous birthdays and birth anniversaries taking place on this date. Here are some key observances and events associated with the date. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 25, 2025 (Saturday)

Shattila Ekadashi Vrat (India) Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day (India) National Voters' Day (India) National Tourism Day (India) Burns Night (Scotland) Burns Supper (Scotland) Conversion of St. Paul National Fluoride Day Saint Paul Winter Carnival Dwynwen's Day Opposite Day National Seed Swap Day National IV Nurse Day National Irish Coffee Day National Florida Day National Fish Taco Day

Famous January 25 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ramabai Ranade (1862-1924) Lendl Simmons Cheteshwar Pujara Vishal Aditya Singh Kavita Krishnamurthy Adama Traoré Robert Burns (1759-1796) Robinho Volodymyr Zelensky Virginia Woolf (1882-1941) Xavi Alicia Keys

