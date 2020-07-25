Los Angeles, July 25: Hollywood couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have decided not to throw a bash to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The couple celebrates 20 years of marriage on November 18.

"We won't be doing any great big party," Zeta-Jones told People magazine. "Not that I'm a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we're not doing that until we're completely out of the woods. So I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on." Catherine Zeta-Jones Admits She Is Obssessed with Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om, Watch Her Groove with Anil Kapoor!

The actress has been spending the lockdown with Douglas, and their two kids --son Dylan and daughter Carys. It has been a family reunion for them as Dylan was away at college for a few years and Carys goes to a school in Switzerland. "All of a sudden we were all back together again, and I have to say I loved it. I really loved it," Zeta-Jones said.

