Popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has become the subject of multiple legal cases, intense social media trolling, and more after allegedly making an obscene remark during his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who was also a guest on the show, is under the radar of netizens despite not being involved in any of the "dark comedy" drama. In a recent update, the 31-year-old took to social media to inform everyone that he won't be able to attend and host the screening of Captain America: Brave New World. ‘Jitna Dabaoge Utna Uper Uthega’: Munawar Faruqui Backs Samay Raina Amid Controversy Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Parental Sex’ Remark on ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Ashish Chanchlani Cancels Hosting of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Screening

Ashish Chanchlani, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh, were booked for making vulgar jokes on India's Got Latent. Following the FIR, complaints and severe online backlash, Ashish Chanchlani released a statement that he won't be attending the screening of Anthony Mackie's superhero movie, Captain America: Brave New World, due to his health. Sharing a note on his Instagram stories, "Hello doston. I am not keeping well, so unfortunately I won't be able to attend and host the screening of the film Captain America: Brave New World on Valentine's Day."

Ashish Chanchlani’s IG Story

He continued, "But don't worry, those who are selected can still go and enjoy the show. I know I am gonna miss y'all so much! Love you 3000." Ashish's decision comes just a day after Samay Raina broke his silence on the matter by sharing a note on his social media handle. He said that he was not able to process what was going on and informed his fans and followers that he had deleted all episodes of his show, India's Got Latent, from his YouTube channel. ‘Too Much To Handle’: Samay Raina Issues First Statement Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy, Reveals He’s Removed ALL ‘India’s Got Latent’ Videos From His YouTube Channel (View Post).

Samay Raina’s X Post

Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.… — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) February 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the MCU film Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie, who has formally become the new Captain America, will be released on the big screens on Valentine's Day 2025, February 14.

