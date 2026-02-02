Leading Indian YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has deleted a controversial travel video from his social media platforms after facing intense criticism for remarks made toward an Italian local. The content creator, who boasts a massive digital following, was accused of cultural insensitivity and using derogatory language while filming a boat excursion in Italy. ‘Ekaki’: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Why He Was Stressed Working With Music Producer-Singer Arjun Kanungo for His Debut Directorial Web Series.

What Happened?

The backlash centred on a Facebook video where Chanchlani was seen on a speedboat. In the clip, Chanchlani expressed frustration that the boat’s driver, an older Italian man, was allegedly ignoring his questions while engaging in conversation with a female tourist seated nearby.

During the recording, Chanchlani used several Hindi slurs and derogatory terms, calling the driver "Tharki Buddhe" and "Saali mard jaat". He further remarked that while people are divided by colour, they are united by "ill intentions," and joked that the driver’s behaviour was predatory.

Watch Ashish Chanchlani’s No-Deleted Video From Italy Beow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat and Shilpa (@ouramericandream.vlogs)

Public Reaction

The video sparked immediate condemnation, most notably from fellow influencer Rajat (known as @ouramericandream.vlogs). Rajat called out Chanchlani’s behaviour in a viral response, questioning the example being set for his 18 million followers.

"This person has 18 million followers and this is how he behaves abroad," Rajat stated in his critique. He raised concerns that such content encourages Indian tourists to behave disrespectfully in foreign countries. Rajat also dismissed Chanchlani’s reported claims that he had obtained permission from the man to film, challenging the creator to provide proof of such a lopsided interaction.

Following the wave of negative comments and the viral call-out, Chanchlani removed the video from his Facebook and other social media pages. While he initially attempted to defend the clip in the comments section by claiming the interaction was consensual, the mounting pressure led to the total deletion of the post.

Ashish Chanchlani Issues Apology Over Viral Video

After the video went viral across social media platforms, Ashish Chanchlani issued an apology regarding the specific language used in the video. Taking to the post's comment section, the YouTuber wrote, "This entire video was taken with their permission. I asked them if I can shoot."

"You'll be surprised the guy even knew what I was talking and we also joked about it later on. The girl in the video was from my Italy team, and we had a lot of fun while we shot for this.Irrespective of this, I understand that this video comes across as promoting unrulu behaviour publicly so I apologise and have taken it down." ‘It’s Just Society and Frustrated Men’: Elli AvrRam Hits Back at Misogynistic ‘Body Count’ Trolls After Viral Photo With Ashish Chanchlani (Watch Video).

Ashish Chanchlani Issues Clarification Over Viral Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The incident serves as a reminder of the heightened accountability faced by top-tier creators as their influence extends to global stages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Ashish Chanchlani). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).