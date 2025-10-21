Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, has allegedly moved on after his breakup with television actress Nikki Sharma in February 2025. The 32-year-old YouTuber and podcaster is reportedly in a relationship with social media influencer and actress Juhi Bhatt. The revelation came during Ranveer’s Diwali dump, where he shared Ghibli-styled AI-generated photos of himself with his new love. Amid this, his ex-girlfriend Nikki Sharma took a dig at him without naming him directly. Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps Finds Love Again With Instagram Influencer Juhi Bhatt? Shares Ghibli-Inspired Diwali 2025 Photos Hinting at Festive Romance (View Post).

Nikki Sharma Exposes Ex-Boyfriend Ranveer Allahbadia

Following Ranveer's relationship reveal with Juhi Bhatt, his ex-girlfriend Nikki Sharma seemingly exposed him on social media. Taking to her Instagram story on Monday (October 20), Nikki shared a screenshot of a chat between her and someone.

In the screenshot, Nikki's messages read, "I'm shook though. Always the flaunting. He'll be nice for a few months. And then say, 'Oh, you know wha,t I am traumatised. I can never marry or have kids'." In their reply, the other person texted, "Yeah, its sad. But look at the lessons we have learned. We learnt so much about psychology and how everyone is traumatised. Narcs start from high affection and then they drop you from the pedestal. It's painful."

Did Nikki Sharma Take a Dig at Her Ex-Boyfriend Ranveer Allahabadia Here?

How Ranveer Allahbadia and Uhi Hatt’s Romance Rumours First Sparked

Ranveer shared festive glimpses of his Diwali celebrations on Instagram, which also featured two Ghible-styled AI-generated images of a woman. While the YouTuber did not name anyone, minutes after his post, social media influencer and actress Juhi Bhatt also shared a picture from her Diwali celebrations featuring a similar floral rangoli seen in Ranveer's Diwali dump. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to connect the dots and came to the conclusion that the two celebrated the festival together. Who Is Juhi Bhatt? All About Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend From Dehradun Who Is Breaking the Internet After His Diwali Post.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Latest Instagram Post

When Ranveer and Nikki were in a relationship, the YouTuber often shared photos with her on Instagram from their vacations, but would cover her face with emojis. Rumours about their breakup started after Ranveer unfollowed the actress on the platform.

