Twenty years after its theatrical release sparked intense national debate, Karan Johar has officially confirmed that his experimental romantic drama, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK), is being adapted into a long-form digital series. The filmmaker revealed that the project is currently in development for a major streaming platform. Karan Johar Meets ‘Gurus’ Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo: Filmmaker Shares Heartfelt Post on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Set (View Post)

Karan Johar To Adapt 'KANK' Into Series

Released in 2006, KANK featured an ensemble powerhouse including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Kirron Kher. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the film explored the controversial themes of infidelity and emotional dissatisfaction in marriage-a move that was considered highly unconventional for mainstream Bollywood at the time. Speaking to The Week, Johar explained the decision to revisit the story in an episodic format, “We’re actually adapting it into a long-form series. The root of that film—it was, of course, released in 2006 to very polarised responses. I had many people come up to me and ask me whether I was unwell after that film, because they said, ‘How can you endorse infidelity?’”

Karan Johar Reflects on 'KANK' Backlash

Reflecting on the initial reception, Johar recalled a specific incident involving a traditional couple during a pre-release screening. He described their shock upon realising a pivotal scene between Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji was not a dream sequence. “They realised it was not a dream sequence, and then they got up and left,” Johar noted. “People judge what happens in their homes... they brush it under the carpet, but they don’t want to watch it on celluloid, even though it’s probably a reality in their own home.” The filmmaker believes that the current digital landscape and "long-form" storytelling will allow for a deeper, more nuanced exploration of these complex relationships that a three-hour feature film could not fully capture. Karan Johar Announces Digital Detox, Says ‘Universe Give Me the Strength To Stay Away’.

'Koffee With Karan' Season 9

In addition to the series announcement, Johar confirmed the return of his hit talk show. Fans can expect the ninth season of Koffee With Karan to premiere around Diwali 2026. While details regarding the cast of the KANK series remain under wraps, Johar assured fans that the project "will be out soon." The move follows a growing trend of Bollywood directors reimagining their cult classics for OTT platforms, where audiences are perceived to be more receptive to "polarising" narratives.

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