Bipasha Basu is returning to the screen after a sabbatical. She will be seen alongside her husband Karan Singh Grover in the web-series, Dangerous. The title was to be released as a theatrical film, but coronavirus outbreak forced the movie to go on OTT. Now, the movie has been split into 7 episodes. Of course, fans of the actress will consume the content without any hesitation. Bipasha has been one of the finest examples of an 'outsider' from the early '00s generation of actors. In a new interview, she weighed upon the insider-outsider debate that the Bollywood fans are consumed by today. Dangerous: Karan Singh Grover Opens Up About His Role in Wifey Bipasha Basu’s Web Show.

Bipasha told Gulf News, "As an actor, I give the power to my audiences and I will never give the power to the people in the business to decide if I am an outsider or not. It is my journey, it is my fall, and it is my mistake and my success. I will not blame anybody for anything. Struggling is a part of not just films, but any industry. Whatever be your life struggle or hurdles, you need to learn how to overcome it and pat yourself on that back when you do." Nach Baliye 10: Bipasha Basu To Turn Judge For The Dancing Reality Show?

She added, "I definitely started as an outsider in the business, but the audiences accepted me so beautifully with everything I did. There were roles that I was told by many not to do, but I still did those films and they became my turning point in my career."

The actress also said, "I am very blunt and straightforward. I am not from any camp in Bollywood, but I have done well. I have always worked on my own terms."

